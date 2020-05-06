Kansas Man Facing Additional Medical-Related Sanctions
A man facing a civil lawsuit over his autopsy services has now been temporarily banned by court order from offering services related to COVID-19 while the lawsuit is pending.
Shawn Parcells, 37, of Leawood, and his affiliated companies have been banned for more than a year from conducting autopsies, forensic pathology, and tissue recovery in the State of Kansas under a temporary restraining order.
During a telephone hearing last week, the court found that Parcells had formed new businesses and websites that offered consulting services for coronavirus and COVID-19, which amounted to misrepresentations in violation of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.
Parcells was offering to enter homes and businesses, perform swabs for purported coronavirus testing, and examine deceased persons to determine if they were positive for COVID-19.
In addition to expanding the temporary restraining order, the new order also finds Parcells in contempt of court for violating the existing restraining order.
It is the third time during the civil litigation Parcells has been found in contempt of court.