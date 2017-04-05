Kansas man given life sentences for child-related sex crimes

A 54-year-old Kansas man will serve at least 50 years in prison for sex crimes against children.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said David Tidball, of WaKeeny, was sentenced Tuesday to two consecutive life sentences with a minimum of 50 years

served.

Tidball also was sentenced to a third life sentence and four years and four months in prison, which he will be served consecutively.

Tidball was convicted by a Trego County jury in March of 10 charges involving crimes against children.

Three of the convictions fall under Jessica’s Law because the victims were younger than 14. The crimes occurred between July 2013 and July 2015.