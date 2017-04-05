WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


59°F
Clear
Feels Like 59°
Winds NNW 15 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of Rain59°
37°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear60°
34°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear64°
50°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear75°
63°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy76°
56°

Kansas man given life sentences for child-related sex crimes

by on April 5, 2017 at 1:38 PM (5 hours ago)

A 54-year-old Kansas man will serve at least 50 years in prison for sex crimes against children.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said David Tidball, of WaKeeny, was sentenced Tuesday to two consecutive life sentences with a minimum of 50 years
served.

Tidball also was sentenced to a third life sentence and four years and four months in prison, which he will be served consecutively.

Tidball was convicted by a Trego County jury in March of 10 charges involving crimes against children.

Three of the convictions fall under Jessica’s Law because the victims were younger than 14. The crimes occurred between July 2013 and July 2015.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.