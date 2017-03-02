WIBW News Now!

Kansas man pleads guilty to murder during trial

by on March 2, 2017 at 5:22 PM (44 mins ago)

A Kansas man has pleaded guilty midway through his trial to killing a man in a western Kansas park and shooting at pursuing law enforcement officers.

The Salina Journal reports 39-year-old Bobby Tallent admitted Wednesday to reduced charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and other related charges. Jurors heard four days of testimony, but Tallent entered the plea before they began their deliberations.

Tallent was previously charged with first-degree murder in the March 2016 shooting death of Joseph Sweet in a city park in Norton. He arrested near the Nebraska border after a chase.

Tallent’s trial was moved to Hill City after a mistrial was declared in October when a Nebraska television station aired footage of people in the jury pool.

