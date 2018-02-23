WIBW News Now!

Kansas man pleads guilty in wife’s death

by on February 23, 2018 at 11:30 AM (6 hours ago)

A 27-year-old southwest Kansas man has pleaded guilty in his wife’s death.

Jacob Ohnmacht of Larned pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in the December 2016 death of 21-year-old Kayla Parrett at their home in rural Pawnee County.

He had originally been charged with second-degree murder and several counts of interfering with law enforcement.

Hayspost reports Ohnhmacht said during his plea hearing that his wife had threatened to leave him.  He had told law enforcement he found her hanging in an outside garden shed.  A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

In August 2017, Ohnmacht was convicted of trying to contaminate food by spitting on pizza he made for a police officer at Casey’s General Store in Larned.  As part of the plea, he agreed to waive an appeal of that conviction.

