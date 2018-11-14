Kansas man pleads in Illinois chase case

A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to several charges in connection with a shooting that wounded a southern Illinois police officer during a July 2016 chase.

The Jackson County state’s attorney office says the plea agreement with 24-year-old Alex Karcher of Salina, Kansas, calls for him to face a prison sentence of at least 25 years.

Karcher pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated discharge of a firearm and marijuana distribution. Charges related to shots Karcher fired that missed Carbondale Officer Trey Harris were dismissed.

Officials say one shot wounded Harris in the eye, causing him to lose vision.

Authorities say Harris was among officers chasing Karcher and three other men after gunshots were fired in a dispute over 15 pounds of marijuana.