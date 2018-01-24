WIBW News Now!

Kansas man pleads no contest after several arson fires

by on January 24, 2018 at 4:33 PM

A Horton man has pleaded no contest to nine felonies connected to the burning of homes and cars last May.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports 27-year-old Dustin McCulley was scheduled to go on trial next week for charges filed after three homes and several vehicles were set on fire in Horton on May 9.

No one was injured in the fires.

Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill says McCulley surprised officials on Jan. 18 when he said he wanted to plead no contest after reviewing the evidence against him.

He was charged with several counts of arson, theft, and burglary.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 23.

