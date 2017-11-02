WIBW News Now!

Kansas man sentenced to 20 years for setting supervisor on fire

November 2, 2017

A former civilian employee at the Fort Leavenworth hospital has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for setting a female supervisor on fire and attacking her with a razor and scissors.

Federal prosecutors say 55-year-old Clifford Currie of Leavenworth was sentenced Thursday for assault with intent to commit murder. He was also ordered to pay $3.4 million in restitution to Lt. Katie Ann Blanchard, the victim of the September 2016 attack.

Prosecutors say that Currie threw a flammable liquid on Blanchard at the Munson Army Health Center and assaulted her with a straight edge razor and scissors before he was pulled away.

Blanchard told the judge she has recurring nightmares and has undergone numerous surgeries and skin grafts.

Testimony indicated Blanchard had difficulties supervising Currie before the attack.

