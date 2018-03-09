Kansas man sentenced for fatal drunken driving crash

A Kansas man was sentenced to nearly 12.5 years in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed a woman who was riding on his motorcycle.

The Leavenworth Times reports 48-year-old Steven Harris was sentenced Wednesday for a September 2015 crash in Leavenworth County that killed 48-year-old Dawn Caruthers.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a motorcycle driven by Harris went into a ditch and he and Carruthers were thrown from the vehicle. Caruthers died at the scene. Harris pleaded no contest to manslaughter in January.

Prosecutors said Harris was drunk when the crash occurred. He also had 15 previous convictions, which prosecutors said showed he had a history of driving when he shouldn’t have been.