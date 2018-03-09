WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


60°F
Clear
Feels Like 60°
Winds ENE 8 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear26°

Thu
Weather for Thursday is Mostly Cloudy23°
10°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy32°
12°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Mostly Cloudy40°
34°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Rain45°
24°

Kansas man sentenced for fatal drunken driving crash

by on March 9, 2018 at 10:56 AM

A Kansas man was sentenced to nearly 12.5 years in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed a woman who was riding on his motorcycle.

The Leavenworth Times reports 48-year-old Steven Harris was sentenced Wednesday for a September 2015 crash in Leavenworth County that killed 48-year-old Dawn Caruthers.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a motorcycle driven by Harris went into a ditch and he and Carruthers were thrown from the vehicle.  Caruthers died at the scene.  Harris pleaded no contest to manslaughter in January.

Prosecutors said Harris was drunk when the crash occurred.  He also had 15 previous convictions, which prosecutors said showed he had a history of driving when he shouldn’t have been.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.