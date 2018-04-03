WIBW News Now!

Kansas man sentenced for drunk driving, injuring bicyclist

April 3, 2018

A Kansas man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for driving drunk and injuring a bicyclist.

The Kansas City Star reports that 40-year-old Kevin Eugene Hall was sentenced Monday after a jury found him guilty of aggravated battery and fleeing the scene of an injury accident.

Prosecutors say Hall had been drinking at a bar and purchased alcohol at a store in the hours before the September 2015 crash in Shawnee.

Hall’s attorneys had argued there’s no evidence of Hall’s intoxication level at the time of the wreck or that he was the driver of the vehicle when the bicyclist was hit.

Evidence included Hall’s phone in the vicinity around the time of the crash and blood on Hall’s car linking the victim.

