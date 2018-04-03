WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


42°F
Overcast
Feels Like 32°
Winds NW 29 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear26°

Thu
Weather for Thursday is Mostly Cloudy23°
10°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy32°
12°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Mostly Cloudy40°
34°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Rain45°
24°

Kansas man sentenced for second-degree murder

by on April 3, 2018 at 12:56 PM (3 hours ago)

A man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Kansas man.

The Salina Journal reports that 39-year-old Leobardo Velasquez was sentenced Monday in the death of 52-year-old Raul Lopez-Vargas.  The judge also ordered him to pay about $365 in trial preparation costs, $193 in court costs and an $800 Kansas Bureau of Investigation lab fee.  Velasquez must also register as a violent offender for 15 years after his release.

Police found Lopez-Vargas dead in the back seat of his vehicle on September 10th.  A probable cause affidavit says the Solomon man was stabbed about 100 times.  The affidavit says that DNA evidence and shoe prints connect the crime to Velasquez.

Photo courtesy of Saline County Jail.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.