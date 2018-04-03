Kansas man sentenced for second-degree murder

A man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Kansas man.

The Salina Journal reports that 39-year-old Leobardo Velasquez was sentenced Monday in the death of 52-year-old Raul Lopez-Vargas. The judge also ordered him to pay about $365 in trial preparation costs, $193 in court costs and an $800 Kansas Bureau of Investigation lab fee. Velasquez must also register as a violent offender for 15 years after his release.

Police found Lopez-Vargas dead in the back seat of his vehicle on September 10th. A probable cause affidavit says the Solomon man was stabbed about 100 times. The affidavit says that DNA evidence and shoe prints connect the crime to Velasquez.

Photo courtesy of Saline County Jail.