Kansas Man Sentenced For Tax Fraud

A Kansas man was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to repay $40 million to the IRS for tax fraud related to a professional auto racing business.
Scott Tucker, 59, a former racecar driver from Leawood, pleaded guilty in November to filing a false or fraudulent tax return.
Federal prosecutors in Kansas said Tucker submitted false information on a tax return in 2010 for his professional auto racing business called Level Five Sports.
The information was intended to disguise the amount of taxes due from the business, prosecutors said.
His sentence will be served concurrently with a sentence of more than 16 years that he is serving in New York for operating a nationwide three-point-five billion dollar payday lending scheme that prosecutors said exploited more than two million borrowers.