Kansas Man Sentenced in Cold Case
Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible/Image: Craig County, Oklahoma Sheriff's Office
A Kansas man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with the deaths of two people and the disappearance of two teenage girls more than 20 years ago.
69-year old Ronnie Busick was sentenced in Craig County, Oklahoma on one count of accessory to murder.
Busick, who has been jailed since April 2018, was given credit for time served.
Busick pleaded guilty in July, and could have earned a reduction in his sentence by showing authorities where the bodies of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman were located, but several searches have not recovered the teens’ remains.
Bible and Freeman, who were both 16, haven’t been seen since Dec. 30. 1999, after Freeman’s parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman, were found slain in their burned mobile home northeast of Tulsa.
Busick, of Wichita, was arrested and charged in 2018.
Investigators say two other suspects are now dead.