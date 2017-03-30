WIBW News Now!

Kansas man to be sentenced in Salina motel killing

by on March 30, 2017 at 4:10 AM (2 hours ago)

A 22-year-old Kansas man will be sentenced in June in the killing of a Lincoln, Nebraska, man at a Salina motel.

The Salina Journal reports DiAntre Lemmie was found guilty Wednesday in Saline County of first-degree murder and five other charges in the April 2016 death of 32-year-old Adonis Loudermilk at the Starlite Motel.

Lemmie will be sentenced June 19.

Loudermilk’s body was found at the north Salina motel parking lot.

Prosecutors say Loudermilk was shot during a botched robbery committed by Lemmie and a co-defendant, Amber Nicole Craig.

Craig pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

