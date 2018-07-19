WIBW News Now!

Kansas man who traveled to Philippines to have sex with underage girls sentenced to producing child pornography

by on July 19, 2018 at 3:57 PM (2 hours ago)

A Kansas man who admitted that he traveled to the Philippines to have sex with minor girls has pleaded guilty to three counts of producing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 55-year-old Anthony Shultz pleaded guilty Wednesday.  He is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

Prosecutors say Shultz, a helicopter pilot from Lindsborg, also admitted he videotaped sex acts with a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old and brought the videos back to Kansas.  In one of the videos, Shultz is seen giving the 15-year-old money after having sex with her.

Prosecutors say Schultz also produced child pornography using an 8-year-old Philippine girl over Skype with the cooperation of the girl’s mother.

