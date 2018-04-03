WIBW News Now!

Kansas man’s death ruled as an overdose now being investigated as suspicious

by on April 3, 2018 at 1:11 PM (3 hours ago)

A Kansas man’s death that police had believed to be an overdose is now being investigated as suspicious.

Lawrence Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads says the 44-year-old man’s death was reported on March 24th.  Police had been investigating the death as an overdose.

Rhoads tells the Lawrence Journal-World that new information obtained last week “led investigators to believe the circumstances surrounding the death were suspicious.”  She says police still believe the death is an overdose, but that investigators will work to determine what happened before and after the death.

Rhoads declined Monday to release the man’s name or additional information about the case.  She says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.