Kansas Marriage License Application Now Fully On-Line
Couples applying for a marriage license in Kansas are now able to complete the application online at www.kscourts.org/marriage.
The only requirement is that an applicant has an email address.
The Office of Judicial Administration and NIC Kansas developed the online marriage license application, a service that allows couples to apply for a license at any time from any location, even using their smartphones.
Before the pandemic, a couple seeking a marriage license would appear in person at a courthouse to swear an oath and submit information and identification to court staff.
When the pandemic forced courts to limit in-person service, courts found a temporary solution for processing applications entirely through encrypted email.
The online application replaces all but the final step, which is to deliver the marriage license to the applicant by encrypted email.