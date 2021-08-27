Kansas May Have Had First COVID-19 Death In U.S.

The first documented COVID-19 death in the United States appears to have come months earlier than long suspected when the virus killed a person in Kansas.
The Kansas News Service reports that updated records from the National Center for Health Statistics currently show the first death from the virus in the country happened the week ending January 11, 2020, and that there was only one COVID-19 death that week.
Kansas has also recently revised its records to show a single COVID-19 death on January 9, 2020.
That suggests the virus could have arrived in Kansas, and the country, earlier than previously known.
It was the same day the World Health Organization announced a cluster of coronavirus cases in patients hospitalized with pneumonia in Wuhan, China.
The revelation came from updated death certificates reviewed by the states and reported to the federal government.
Kansas officials said they cannot reveal more information about the death, as that would violate state law.