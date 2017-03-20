Kansas Medicaid expansion push continues despite uncertainty

Patients, doctors, and advocates are pushing to expand Kansas’ Medicaid system despite an ongoing effort in Washington to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The Senate Public Health and Welfare committee heard testimony Monday on a bill that would expand Medicaid to between 100,000 and 200,000 low-income adults. The measure passed the House by a wide margin last month.

Supporters argue expansion still makes sense for the state because the federal GOP proposal would pay for at least 90 percent of the cost. They say it’s an economic win for the state while expanding health care coverage. But the GOP plan would end new enrollment in 2020 and cut overall Medicaid spending.

The committee will hear from opponents Tuesday and could vote Thursday or Friday.