WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


39°F
Clear
Feels Like 35°
Winds South 6 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear54°
30°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear62°
44°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy57°
29°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear52°
26°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy46°
20°

Kansas medical plane lands on belly, no injuries reported

by on January 24, 2018 at 6:00 PM (6 hours ago)

A medical plane has been replaced after a gear-up landing at a southwest Kansas airport earlier this month.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a pilot and two crew members were on the EagleMed plane at the time of the Jan. 17 belly landing. A report from the Federal Aviation Administration says there were no injuries.

The plane was taking off from Garden City Regional Airport to pick up a patient when the emergency landing occurred. EagleMed immediately sent an aircraft from Liberal Mid-America Regional Airport to pick up the patient instead.

A spokesman for EagleMed says a backup replacement aircraft was in service within a day.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.