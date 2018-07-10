Kansas Medicare beneficiaries getting new cards

All Medicare beneficiaries, including over a half-million Kansans will be getting new cards in the next few weeks.

“Currently, the Social Security number is on a Medicare card,” said Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services spokesperson Julie Brookhart. “That is how we identify you’re eligible for Medicare. Beneficiaries have been asking for this for years. They don’t want that Social Security number on their Medicare card, for obvious reasons.”

You don’t have to do anything else to get your card. Medicare already knows you need one, so don’t listen to scammers who tell you otherwise.

“The cards are free,” said Brookhart. “Medicare is never going to call you and ask you for money or for your personal information. If we’re working with you on an issue, we have your Medicare ID number. All we need is your name to look that up.”

Kansans will be getting their cards between now and the end of July.

“I would give it, maybe to the second week of August if you didn’t get your card,” said Brookhart. Call 1-800-Medicare, which is 1-800-633-4227. Ask for a replacement card. You can also go online and go to MyMedicare.gov. There you can create your own personal Medicare account. It’s very safe and secure, because you’re going to create your own User ID and password.”

Once you set up that account, you can print a duplicate card or download it to your mobile device to take to your doctor.