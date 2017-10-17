Kansas middle of the pack in 2018 State Business Tax Climate Index

The state of Kansas is still searching for fiscal stability, and their ranking in the 2018 State Business Tax Climate Index from the Tax Foundation reflects that.

“The State Business Tax Climate Index looks at five different broad categories of taxes,” said Jared Walczak, a senior policy analyst and the lead report author. “It looks at corporate taxes, individual, sales, property and unemployment insurance taxes. What we’re looking for is a competitive and neutral tax code. One that doesn’t pick winners and losers, that raises the necessary revenue with the least distortions in the economy.”

Kansas is number 23 in the latest ranking, down three places from last year.

“We rank the corporate taxes as 38th on the index,” said Walczak. “This recognizes not really just the rate, although 7 percent corporate income tax is a little high regionally, but also some unusual structural issues. There’s no indexing of those rates for inflation. There are multiple rates. It’s a two-rate corporate income tax, which is not necessarily typical. Some of the treatment of losses that are carried forward is less generous than you would find in most other states. We look at it as not having as competitive of a corporate tax environment as many other states, especially others in the region.”

On the whole, Kansas is average among its neighbors in its tax policy.

“Kansas is very much middle of the pack, both regionally and nationally,” said Walczak. “Twenty-third overall on the index. When you look at neighboring states, you have a couple, Missouri and Colorado that are a little better, 16 and 18 respectively, with a couple that are worse. Nebraska is 25th. Oklahoma is 32nd.”

Kansas ranks worse than one might expect given the amount of collections. The index is a measure not of how much is raised, but how it is raised. The tax burden could be shifted in terms of type and rate to smooth out collections more effectively. Go here to read the full survey.