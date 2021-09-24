Kansas Middle School Student Dies of COVID-19

A state education official says that a Kansas middle school student has died of COVID-19.
The child’s death would be the first reported COVID-19 death of someone aged 10 to 17 in Kansas, and only the third reported for someone under 18.
Education Commissioner Randy Watson disclosed the death during a Zoom meeting of a task force on COVID-19 safety measures in public schools.
A spokesman for the state health department said the report is being investigated, and health officials have sought medical records from facilities that cared for the child.
No other information will be released immediately to protect the identity of the child and the family.
Meanwhile, the health department reported 11 new COVID-19 clusters at schools.
The department’s data showed 72 active school outbreaks across Kansas, with 537 cases and one hospitalization, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.