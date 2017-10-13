WIBW News Now!

Kansas and Missouri Will Clash for Charity on the Court

by on October 13, 2017 at 3:03 PM (2 hours ago)

The Border War is back, only this time it’s for charity.

Bitter rivals Kansas and Missouri have agreed to play an exhibition basketball game at the Sprint Center in Kansas City on Oct. 22 to raise money for hurricane relief efforts.

News of the game began to leak Thursday, but it wasn’t until the NCAA granted a waiver for the Jayhawks and Tigers to meet that it was announced on Friday. Each school will distribute about half of the 18,000 tickets with the goal to raise more than $1 million for charity.

The game will not be televised but both schools’ radio networks will broadcast it.

The schools have not played each other since Missouri left the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference after the 2011-12 season.

