Kansas mother charged in death of 7-month-old girl

July 27, 2018

A Kansas mother has been charged in the death of a 7-month-old girl who died of multiple head injuries.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 26-year-old Shelby Dawn Johnson, of Oxford, was booked into the Sumner County Jail on Thursday.  She is being held on $250,000 bond on a first-degree murder charge in the death of her daughter, Jesslinn Hulett.   The girl was taken to a hospital on April 1st, Easter Sunday, and died four days later.

Court documents say Johnson killed her infant daughter either by “cruelly beating” or “shaking” the baby.  The documents say the girl needed immediate medical treatment, but Johnson went back to bed and the baby’s father found her not breathing about an hour later.  The baby’s injuries included three bone fractures to her skull.

