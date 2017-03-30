WIBW News Now!

Kansas mulls new requirements for abortion providers

by on March 30, 2017 at 11:30 AM (19 mins ago)

Kansas already requires abortion providers to inform women about the risks involved in the procedure.

Soon, it may also require them to tell women where the doctor performing an abortion went to medical school – in black, 12-point Times New Roman font, no less.

The Kansas House voted 85 to 38 on Wednesday to advance a bill that supporters and opponents believe is the first of its kind.

It would require Kansas providers to give women printed information at least 24 hours before the procedure that includes the name of the physician performing the abortion and information on the physician’s credentials, start date at the clinic, malpractice insurance, hospital privileges, state of residency and disciplinary record.

It even specifies the font type, size, and color in which it needs to be written.

