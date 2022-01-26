Kansas Names New Health Officer

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Acting Secretary Janet Stanek have announced Doctor Joan Duwve as the new Acting State Health Officer.
Duwve previously served as the Deputy State Health Officer.
Duwve joined KDHE in November of 2020 to lead the COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy before moving into the Deputy State Health Officer position in July 2021.
Prior to her roles at KDHE, Duwve spent 12 years in various public health leadership roles in South Carolina and Indiana.
While at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control, Duwve worked to elevate the health equity program, and hire a director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
She also spent 11 years practicing as a family medicine physician.
Duwve completed her medical degree at Johns Hopkins University.
She also holds a Master of Public Health from the University of Michigan, and Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies from the Ohio State University.