Kansas native one of three Marines killed in plane crash

by on August 8, 2017 at 4:43 AM (42 mins ago)

U.S. military officials have identified the three Marines who were killed after their aircraft crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia.

The three men remain missing and were declared dead by the military on Tuesday. They were among 26 people on board an MV-22 Osprey that crashed off the
coast of Queensland on Saturday.

One of the soldiers is from a small town in south-central Kansas.

The U.S. Marine base Camp Butler in Japan identified one of the victims as 21-year-old Cpl. Nathaniel Ordway of Sedgwick, Kansas. The other two victims are 26-year-old 1st Lt. Benjamin Cross of Oxford, Maine; and 19-year-old Pfc. Ruben Velasco of Los Angeles.

The Australian navy found the wreckage of the aircraft on Monday.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.