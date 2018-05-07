Kansas native who died in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried in Ashland

The residents of Ashland in southwest Kansas are preparing to welcome home a native son who died in the Pearl Harbor attack during World War II.

Navy Seaman 1st Class Willard Aldridge died aboard the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941. He was among 429 sailors who went down with the ship that day.

The Wichita Eagle reports DNA evidence identified Aldridge’s remains in 2015 and the town is planning a burial on May 26 with full military honors at Highland Cemetery in Ashland.

Local high school honors students plan to meet the plane carrying his remains to Dodge City. They, the Patriot Guards and members of the VFW will provide an escort to Ashland. All of Aldridge’s immediate family has died, and his closest living relatives are nephews.