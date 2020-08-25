Kansas no longer has COVID-19-free counties as cases top 38K
Kansas no longer has any counties free of reported coronavirus cases after another weekend surge pushed its total number for the pandemic past 38,000.
The state Department of Health and Environment said Monday that Kansas saw another 1,545 confirmed and probable cases since Friday, an increase of 4.2%.
The total since the pandemic began is 38,401. The health department said all 105 of the state’s counties have had a confirmed or probable case.
Rawlins and Wallace counties in western Kansas had remained the only two without a reported case for more than a month before the department said Monday that they had one case each.