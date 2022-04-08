      Weather Alert

Kansas Non-Profit Sending Aid to Ukraine

Apr 8, 2022 @ 7:54am

A Kansas nonprofit is sending medical supplies to Ukraine after hearing alarming accounts of a hospital in Kyiv low on treatments and basic tools.

The Kansas City Star reports that Olathe-based Global Care Force raised $21,000 to bring resources overseas.

Brenda Poor, a spokeswoman for the organization. said the packages were stuffed into seven large suitcases and checked onto a plane to Warsaw, Poland, alongside the non-profit’s director of operations.

The group has multiple plans for transporting the supplies – which include thousands of doses of antibiotics – over the border.

Scott Oberkrom, the group’s president, said, “We have option A option B and an option C – we’re just crossing our fingers that the first option is what’s going to work.”

The organization launched in 2020 as COVID Care Force, and garnered a wide network of donors and nearly 1,500 volunteers.

In September 2021 it began transitioning to help hospitals overseas under the name of Global Care Force.

You May Also Like
Man Who Offered Ride Murdered
Manhattan Man Banned From Doing Business
COVID-19: Officially Not A Pandemic In Kansas Now
Topeka Father Charged In Daughter's Death
Review: Child Was Shot By Officer
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On