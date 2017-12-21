Kansas Nonfatal Workplace Injuries and Illnesses in 2016 released

The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL), in conjunction with the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its 2016 nonfatal occupational injuries and illnesses data through the Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses. The survey estimates annual counts and incident rates of nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses of Kansas employers as well as case circumstances and workers characteristics for cases that involve days away from work. Data are collected from over 3,500 Kansas employers each year.

Nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses among private industry employers in Kansas had a rate of 3.3 cases per 100 equivalent full-time workers. This compares to the National number for 2016 at 2.9 cases per 100 equivalent full-time workers.

Workers in private industries reported an estimated 31,800 nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses in Kansas in 2016 which increased from 28,100 cases in 2015.

Other private industry findings:

Within the goods producing industry group, the construction sector incidence rate increased from 3.7 injury and illness cases per 100 full time workers in 2015 to 4.2 cases in 2016.

Kansas had a total of 8,810 cases involving injuries and/or illnesses that required days away from work. The median number of days away from work was seven days and 28 percent of these cases involved 31 or more daysaway from work.

Thursday recorded the most cases involving days away from work with 1,880 cases. Monday and Tuesday tied for second with 1,580 cases for each of these days.

Men accounted for 68 percent of all days away from work cases in Kansas, compared to 61.6 percent nationally.

Workers aged 25-34 accounted the highest percentage of cases with days away from work at 24.7 percent of the total, followed by the age group of 45-54 with 20.3 percent.