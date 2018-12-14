Kansas not spending much on tobacco prevention, report says

Twenty years after the landmark 1998 state tobacco settlement, a new report finds that states are continuing to shortchange tobacco prevention and cessation programs. Kansas is one of them.

“Kansas ranks 41st among the states in spending on tobacco prevention programs,” said John Schachter, Director of State Communications with the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids. “The state will receive over $190 million from the tobacco settlement and tobacco taxes this year, but spend barely $850,000 on tobacco prevention programs. That’s just 3 percent of what the CDC recommends they spend.”

The prevalence of e-cigarette usage creates another front on which states need to fight.

“There’s new data out just in the last few weeks from the CDC and the FDA that show an increase in the last year among youth of e-cigarettes of 78 percent,” said Schachter. “It’s across the board in virtually every single state. This really is a new challenge. We’ve made such tremendous progress in bringing down smoking rates, especially among kids, when it comes to regular cigarettes. Now, with this challenge of e-cigarette use and use of the Juul device, we need states to be focused on spending money on tobacco prevention.”

There are other policy initiatives that can help, too.

“In Kansas, we’re hoping for a higher tobacco tax,” said Schachter. “Right now, the cigarette tax in Kansas is only $1.29 per pack. That’s significantly below the average state tax. We need to see the state raise the tobacco age to 21, for kids to be able to get these products and if we do that and fund these education and prevention programs, we’ll be able to curtail this new e-cigarette epidemic.”

Tobacco use is the No. 1 cause of preventable death in our country, killing more than 480,000 Americans every year.