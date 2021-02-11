Kansas NRA Board Member Asks for Examiner
A National Rifle Association board member from Kansas is asking a federal bankruptcy court in Texas to appoint an independent examiner to investigate allegations of mismanagement by national leaders of the gun rights organization.
Sedgwick County District Court Judge Phil Journey, who filed the motion in federal court in Dallas, said an independent investigator could “either confirm or deny the allegations swirling around the association.”
The NRA filed for bankruptcy amid allegations that top executives used tens of millions of dollars for personal trips, contracts for associates, and other questionable expenditures.
The Wichita Eagle reports that Journey, a former Kansas state senator and advocate for gun rights, is the first NRA board member to officially question the actions of the group’s management.
The motion contends NRA management hid questionable expenses from the board to protect key officials.
The 76-member board’s oversight role has been reduced in recent years while hired management runs the organization, Journey said.