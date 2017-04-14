Kansas official: Warden’s memo on moving inmates premature

A Kansas Corrections Department spokesman says the state hasn’t started moving hundreds of inmates from its oldest and largest prison and that the warden was premature in saying so Thursday in a memo to employees.

Warden Sam Cline told employees in a memo that the relocation of about 600 inmates was “underway.”

Department of Corrections spokesman Todd Fertig said Cline’s statements accurately represent what would happen once the state hires a company, perhaps by this fall, to build a prison to replace the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Fertig said the department is only moving prisoners out of Lansing for routine transfers. Lansing’s inmate population has declined a little since January but remains above 2,300.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the memo from the state’s largest union for state workers.