Kansas officials announce 3 new cases of Coronavirus
Kansas health officials say they have identified three new cases of the coronavirus, making four cases in the state.
Mary Beverly, the interim director of the Johnson County Health Department, says the cases are three men between the ages of 35 and 65 who all attended a conference in Florida.
Beverly says the men did not have symptoms until after they returned from the conference and they are not seriously ill.
The announcement comes after the University of Kansas, Kansas State University and Emporia State University joined colleges across the country in shifting classes online to mitigate the spread of the virus.