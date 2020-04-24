Kansas official’s comments on Coronavirus raise eyebrows
A city commissioner in Manhattan, Kansas, is drawing attention after his frustration with the government’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic boiled over at a commission meeting.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl said at a meeting Tuesday that he was near to the point of wishing everyone would get the virus so the pandemic could ease and businesses could reopen.
On Thursday, Hatesohl clarified that he was not hoping everyone would get the virus. He says he’s frustrated by the state and local stay-at-home orders that are devastating businesses. And he believes health officials have overstated the threat of the virus because most people recover.