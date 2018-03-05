WIBW News Now!

Kansas officials concerned about youth mental health care

by on March 5, 2018 at 3:32 PM (3 hours ago)

Kansas officials dealing with youth in the local court system are concerned about trends in mental health treatment following a drastic change last year in state juvenile justice laws.

The Hutchinson News reports that a pressing issue for officials is the often months long wait to get care for youth needing inpatient psychiatric treatment.

Troubled teenagers waiting for treatment in Kansas are sent back home pending placement, usually worsening behavioral issues that initially landed them in court.

The growing wait times are a result of a 2017 law meant to divert the costs of keeping juveniles locked up to pay for treatment they need to stay out of jail, but community mental health officials say they aren’t seeing much of the savings coming back from the state to pay for services.

