WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


56°F
Clear
Feels Like 56°
Winds ENE 6 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear73°
58°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm80°
64°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy84°
52°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy67°
47°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Rain56°
48°

Kansas officials hope new fiscal forecast is more optimistic

by on April 17, 2017 at 7:20 AM (3 hours ago)

Kansas is preparing for a new fiscal forecast for state government this week that officials hope is more optimistic and makes fixing serious budget problems easier.

The forecasting group plans to meet Thursday to revise a pessimistic forecast issued in November. The previous forecast left the state with projected budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019.

Since that November forecast, the state’s tax collections have exceeded expectations by $57 million and given the state a 1.4 percent revenue surplus for its current fiscal year.

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback and legislators will use the new numbers in budgeting. If the forecast is more optimistic about tax collections, the budget gaps will shrink.

The forecasting group includes legislative researchers, university economists, Department of Revenue officials and Brownback budget staffers.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.