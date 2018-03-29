WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


42°F
Overcast
Feels Like 35°
Winds North 13 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy43°
28°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear60°
49°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy56°
27°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Overcast43°
31°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Overcast55°
42°

Kansas officials identify 3 new cases of measles

by on March 29, 2018 at 3:26 PM (2 hours ago)

Kansas officials have identified three new cases of measles, bringing the state’s outbreak total to 13.

The Kansas City Star reports that the outbreak began earlier this month at a daycare center that health officials have declined to name for privacy reasons.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says the new cases are residents of Johnson County, which is now home to 11 of the state’s cases.  Officials say people could’ve have been exposed to the viral infection in the past week at a Chuck E. Cheese’s and a Chick-fil-A in Olathe, as well as at a Walgreens in Kansas City, Missouri.

The department advises people who have been in the exposure areas to monitor themselves for three weeks for symptoms like fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.