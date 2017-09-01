Kansas officials speak out on surge in gas prices

Top Kansas officials are speaking out on the recent spike in gasoline prices in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt released a joint statement Friday, alerting Kansans of the state statute that prohibits profiteering from a disaster. The statute is in effect as a result of the presidential disaster declaration in the hurricane-stricken region along the Gulf Coast, according to a news release.

“While price increases caused by the disruption in supply are to be expected, it is illegal in Kansas to ‘profiteer from a disaster’ by unjustifiably raising the price of motor fuel. Under Kansas law, a price increase that exceeds 25 percent compared with the price the day before the disaster is suspect and subject to scrutiny, and a seller that has increased prices by that amount or more may be required to provide documentation that the increase is due to the seller’s increased cost of obtaining the fuel. We encourage caution and restraint so the nation’s focus can remain on assisting those affected along the Gulf Coast.”

The release states that Colyer and Schmidt are closely monitoring the situation.

The oil-rich state of Texas has experienced a significant drop in production due to flood damage at multiple refineries and processing plants.

Some parts of Kansas have seen gas prices jump by 20-cents or more per gallon this week.

Schmidt encourages anyone aware of unjustifiable increases in fuel costs to file a complaint with the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division at InYourCornerKansas.org.