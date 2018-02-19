Kansas officials supporting anti-abortion amendment

Kansas top political officials are supporting a fund-raising effort by a leading anti-abortion group to amend the Kansas Constitution to make it clear the constitution doesn’t protect the right to abortion.

Gov. Jeff Colyer and five of six members of the Kansas congressional delegation, all Republicans, helped Kansans for Life kick off the $2 million fund-raising effort during the weekend.

The Kansas Supreme Court is currently considering whether the state constitution offers the same guarantee of a right to abortion found in the U.S. Constitution. Anti-abortion advocates are concerned the court will rule in favor of abortion rights, which is prompting the campaign for a separate constitutional amendment.

The Wichita Eagle reports the only member of the delegation not supporting Saturday’s event was Sen. Jerry Moran, who was ill with the flu.