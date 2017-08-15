Kansas opts in to FirstNet broadband system for first responders

The State of Kansas is opting in to an interoperability network for its first responders called FirstNet.

“In the wake of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, as first responders heroically charged into the falling buildings and rubble, they could not all communicate with one another,” said Kansas Governor Sam Brownback. “This is one of the startling things in all the studies that came out after 9/11 is, we couldn’t talk to each other.”

FirstNet was created to solve that problem.

“FirstNet is a communications network for first responders allowing them to communicate directly with each other in times of emergency,” said Governor Brownback. “We’ve seen those in this state and we get many different types of them. We were just talking about the Hutchinson fires. We had 400,000 acres burn this year at one time in different places. We had firefighters from all over the state in there and lacked some of this ability to critically communicate.”

AT&T will accomplish the build out of the FirstNet broadband network in Kansas.

“Kansas already possesses a nationally recognized, premiere, next-generation 911 capability that’s in partnership with AT&T,” said Brownback. “The necessity for seamless integration between next-generation 911 and FirstNet is essential to the success of delivering the full promise of both systems’ capabilities. We believe that AT&T can deliver that integration swiftly and seamlessly.”

AT&T will have to build fewer than 30 new towers to accomodate the few holes in its coverage to roll out FirstNet. No timetable is yet firm for implementation of the new technology.