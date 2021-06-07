Kansas Orders Few Vaccine Doses

The state of Kansas ordered less than 1% of its vaccine allocation from the federal government, the state health department has reported.
The disclosure came as the department’s data showed that Kansas still had nearly 593,000 unused doses as of last Friday, about 21% of the 2.8 million shipped to the state.
Demand for inoculations has dropped, prompting the state and county health departments to increase mobile clinics and bring vaccines to churches and work sites.
The state health department said it ordered only 1,020 or 0.7% of its federal allocation of 147,660 vaccine doses.
Its data showed that an average of 4,348 vaccine shots a day were administered during the seven days ending last Friday, its lowest seven-day average since January 21st.
The department said 42.5% of the state’s 2.9 million residents had received at least one vaccine shot.