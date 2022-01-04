Kansas, Other States Win Head Start Vax Challenge

President Joe Biden cannot require teachers in the Head Start early education program to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a Louisiana federal judge ruled, handing a victory to Kansas and 23 other states that had sued the federal government.
U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty wrote that the Biden administration unlawfully bypassed Congress when ordering that workers in Head Start programs be vaccinated by January 31st and that students 2 years or older be masked when indoors or when in close contact outdoors.
Doughty wrote that the separation of powers is crucial to the country’s founding.
“If the Executive branch is allowed to usurp the power of the Legislative branch to make laws, then this country is no longer a democracy – it is a monarchy,” Doughty wrote.
Doughty’s ruling is similar to a ruling in which a federal judge also blocked the Head Start mandate in Texas.