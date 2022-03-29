Kansas Pandemic Recovery Among Nation’s Best

The nation’s economy is slowly recovering from the pandemic, and Kansas is recovering better than most.
The U.S. unemployment rate sits at 3.8%, which is higher than it was before the pandemic, but is lower than the high of 14.7% in April 2020.
To identify the states whose unemployment rates are bouncing back most, the financial website WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on six key metrics that compare unemployment rate statistics from the latest month for which data is available – February – to key dates in 2019, 2020, and 2021.
The top state for recovery in the nation was Indiana, followed by Utah, Nebraska in third place, then Kansas ranking fourth-best in the country.
The bottom four were New Mexico, Hawaii, California, and the District of Columbia.