Kansas passes controversial poultry bill

by on March 26, 2018 at 10:41 AM (3 hours ago)

Governor Jeff Colyer has signed into law a bill aimed at luring large-scale poultry processors to set up shop in Kansas.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Colyer signed the bill on Tuesday.  It passed in the Senate last month and in the House on March 12th.

It greatly expands the number of chickens growers can house in confined animal feeding operations before they would be required to obtain a state environmental permit.  The Kansas Department of Agriculture and other agribusiness groups strongly support the bill, arguing it would enable Kansas farmers to produce more “value-added” meat products for consumers.

The bill came in the wake of a recent controversy in northeast Kansas where Tyson Foods proposed building a large-scale slaughter and processing plant, sparking widespread public opposition.

