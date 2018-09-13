WIBW News Now!

Kansas plans to spend $4.6 million on election security

September 13, 2018

A new report shows Kansas plans to spend more than $4.6 million in election grants to tighten cyber-security, modernize voting equipment, audit elections and safeguard voter rolls.

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission released on Thursday the Kansas plan for its share of the $380 million allocated by Congress to strengthen voting systems amid ongoing threats from Russia and others.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach told the commission that about half of its grant would be spent on cyber-security efforts at all levels of election administration.  He said the state will supplement existing staff with outside experts.

Nearly $1.07 million is slated to ensure every voting machine in Kansas has a paper audit trail.  The remaining funds would be used to better secure the voter registration system and audit elections.

