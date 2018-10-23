Kansas Players Going After World’s Largest Jackpot!

Mega Millions may have to change its name to Mega Billions!! After 24 drawings with no jackpot winner, the jackpot for tonight’s drawing is a record-shattering $1.6 billion. The cash option is just short of a billion at $904.9 million. Never in U.S. history has there been a jackpot of this size.

Combined with the current Powerball jackpot of $620 million with a cash option of $354.3 million, players have a chance to win $2.2 billion in mid-week jackpots. That astounding combined total is a record in the lottery industry, too.

As Kansas players rush to get their Mega Millions tickets, they’re also purchasing Powerball tickets and tickets for other games such as the Holiday Millionaire Raffle.

“As the saying goes, ‘A rising tide lifts all boats,’” said Kansas Lottery Executive Director Terry Presta. “When jackpots are this high, there is heightened interest not only in Mega Millions and Powerball, but in all other games as well. To say this is an exciting time for players and lotteries is an understatement!”

The prior Mega Millions jackpot record was $656 million, which was shared by winners in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland. The Powerball record jackpot of $1.58 billion was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee and stills stands for that game.

If a Kansas player hits the Mega Millions jackpot tonight, is the only winner and chooses the $904.9 million cash option, he or she would receive $643 million, after taxes. If a Kansas player hits the Powerball jackpot tomorrow night, is the only winner and chooses the cash option of $354.3 million, he or she would receive $251.4 million, after taxes.

One ticket in the October 10 Powerball drawing matched the first five numbers to win $1 million. Another ticket sold in the October 20 Powerball drawing matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. Neither ticket has yet been claimed. In the October 19 Mega Millions drawing, one ticket matched four of the first five numbers and the Megaball to win $10,000. That ticket remains unclaimed as well.

To see the number of Kansas winning tickets and the total amount won after each drawing, click on Mega Millions – Kansas Winners or Powerball – Kansas Winners.

The Kansas Lottery encourages players to check their tickets after each drawing and claim prizes promptly. Players have 365 days after the date of a drawing to claim prizes.

This is a great time for players to take advantage of being a member of the PlayOn Players Loyalty program, which is free to join. Members can submit all their winning and non-winning tickets to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and prizes!

