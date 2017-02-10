WIBW News Now!

Kansas police chief injured in unusual accident

by on February 10, 2017 at 7:00 PM (55 mins ago)

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a central Kansas police chief was injured after an unoccupied police car struck him.

The patrol say 69-year-old Wilson Police Chief Robert Charles Doepp was hurt early Friday on a highway one mile east of Wilson.

The Hays Post reports a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Amanda Ann Thrasher, of Wilson, struck an Ellsworth County Sheriff’s vehicle that was parked and unoccupied. That vehicle then hit an unoccupied Wilson police vehicle, which hit Doepp.

Doepp was taken to Ellsworth County Medical Center, which declined to release his condition.

