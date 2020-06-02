Kansas Police Departments Receive Grants for Hiring Officers
U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister today announced grants for law enforcement agencies in Kansas to hire officers.
The Kansas grants are part of nearly $400 million nationwide for law enforcement hiring announced today by the Department of Justice.
“These grants put the money where it is needed – on the streets,” McAllister said. “Kansans will be safer because of this federal spending.”
Departments receiving grants in Kansas include:
- Arkansas City Police Department: $125,000
- Atchison County Sheriff’s Department: $125,000
- Bonner Springs Police Department: $125,000.
- Bourbon County Sheriff’s Department: $118,792
- Cheney Police Department: $250,000
- Cherryvale Police Department: $125,000.
- Gardner Police Department: $125,000.
- Goodland Police Department: $125,000.
- Hesston Police Department: $125,000
- Hiawatha Police Department: $125,000.
- Kansas City, Kan., Police Department: $1,322,150
- Pratt Police Department: $125,000.
- Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Department: $224,965
- Wellsville Police Department: $123,624
- City of Wichita: $875,000
The funding comes through the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP).
“The Department of Justice is committed to providing the police chiefs and sheriffs of our great nation with needed resources, tools, and support: The funding announced today will bolster their ranks and contribute to expanding community policing efforts nationwide,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “A law enforcement agency’s most valuable assets are the men and women who put their lives on the line every day in the name of protecting and serving their communities.”
The complete list of awards can be found here https://cops.usdoj.gov/pdf/2020AwardDocs/CHP/Award_List.pdf .
To learn more about CHP, please visit https://cops.usdoj.gov/chp. For additional information about the COPS Office, please visit www.cops.usdoj.gov.